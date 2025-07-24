Countdown to American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower (AMT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.59 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 10.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Tower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' at $257.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total operating revenues- Services' will reach $74.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +59.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' reaching $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' of $942.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.9%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' to come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' stands at $224.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Latin America' to reach $398.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' will reach 41,824 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42,124 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total - Ending Balance' will likely reach 174,228 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 222,415 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' should come in at 5.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' will reach 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'International - Ending Balance' should arrive at 107,433 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 180,291 .

Shares of American Tower have demonstrated returns of +4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

