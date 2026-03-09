Countdown to American Public Education (APEI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Public Education (APEI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 38.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $151.81 million, declining 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Public Education metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU)' of $65.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN)' will reach $21.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS)' should arrive at $62.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Student Enrollment - Rasmussen University (RU)' will reach 15,907 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,600 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Student Enrollment - Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN)' to come in at 4,016 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,700 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net course registrations' stands at 69,662 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97,100 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of American Public Education have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APEI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

