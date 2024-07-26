Countdown to American International Group (AIG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that American International Group (AIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.23 billion, declining 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American International Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Life and Retirement- Net investment income' will reach $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance- Net premiums earned' at $5.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement' reaching $689.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance' stands at $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets' should come in at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance' will reach 92.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90.9%.

Analysts expect 'Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance' to come in at 32.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance' to reach 58.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines' should arrive at 87.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance' of 100.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 112.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio - International - Personal Insurance' will likely reach 98.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - North America - Commercial Lines' will reach 90.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for American International Group here>>>



Over the past month, American International Group shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.