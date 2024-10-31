Countdown to American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Financial Group (AFG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.06 billion, declining 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $182.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium' stands at $769.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Property and Transportation- Net earned premium' to reach $719.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio' should come in at 26.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio' will reach 65.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty' of 91.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 92.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio' to come in at 18.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio' reaching 76.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio' should arrive at 41.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio' at 26.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio' will reach 61.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.1%.



American Financial shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

