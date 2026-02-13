Countdown to American Coastal (ACIC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 250%. Revenues are expected to be $83.41 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Coastal metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net premiums earned' to come in at $76.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $5.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 23.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Expense Ratio' to reach 45.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should arrive at 68.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.9%.

Over the past month, shares of American Coastal have returned -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, ACIC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC)

