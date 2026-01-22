Countdown to American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, American Airlines (AAL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting a decline of 55.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 29.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Airlines metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger' should come in at $12.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cargo' at $221.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' of N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' will reach 84.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' will reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' reaching N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts expect 'Available seat miles - Total' to come in at 74.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71.50 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Yield - Total' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel consumption - Total' will likely reach 1107 millions of gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1070 millions of gallons.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles - Total' should arrive at 63.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.68 billion.

American Airlines shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.