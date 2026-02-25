Countdown to Ameresco (AMRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco (AMRC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 64.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $553.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameresco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Project' will reach $432.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other Services' at $27.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- O&M' stands at $29.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Energy Assets' to reach $64.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Projects' will reach $28.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' reaching $2.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.82 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Assets' should come in at $35.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.05 million.

Ameresco shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMRC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

