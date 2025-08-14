Countdown to Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 60% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, increasing 19.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amer Sports, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel' at $518.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance' should come in at $379.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Channel Revenues- DTC' of $600.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.7%.

Analysts expect 'Channel Revenues- Wholesale' to come in at $589.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports' will reach $292.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' will reach $161.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +52.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Greater China' stands at $373.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will likely reach $242.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should arrive at $389.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel' will reach $75.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Ball & Racquet Sports' reaching $5.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Amer Sports, Inc. have returned -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, AS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

