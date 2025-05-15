Countdown to Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 87.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amer Sports, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel' to reach $637.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance' of $453.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

Analysts expect 'Channel Revenues- DTC' to come in at $626.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Channel Revenues- Wholesale' at $751.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports' will reach $287.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' stands at $152.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Greater China' will reach $399.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $376.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should come in at $440.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel' should arrive at $146.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Ball & Racquet Sports' reaching $14.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Outdoor Performance' will likely reach $27.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Amer Sports, Inc. have returned +39.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. Currently, AS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

