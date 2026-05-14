Countdown to Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 7.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amer Sports, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel' at $867.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance' stands at $639.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Channel Revenues- DTC' will reach $986.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Channel Revenues- Wholesale' to come in at $853.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports' will reach $333.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' will reach $280.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +78.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Greater China' reaching $591.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' of $455.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $512.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel' should arrive at $210.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $157.80 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Ball & Racquet Sports' should come in at $22.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Outdoor Performance' to reach $99.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.