Countdown to AMC Networks (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Networks (AMCX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $601.26 million, exhibiting a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Networks metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Domestic Operations' to reach $529.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International and Other' should come in at $74.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations' stands at $153.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $184.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other' at $18.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.19 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>



Over the past month, shares of AMC Networks have returned +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, AMCX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.