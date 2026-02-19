Countdown to AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will report quarterly loss of -$0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 10% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $428.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other theatre' to reach $136.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Admissions' of $706.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

AMC Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of -23% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.