Countdown to AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will report quarterly loss of -$0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 325%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.24 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 150% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to reach $447.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other theatre' at $111.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $672.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, AMC Entertainment shares have recorded returns of -19.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change.

