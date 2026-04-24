Countdown to Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Alphabet (GOOGL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, indicating a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $92.22 billion, representing an increase of 20.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alphabet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- YouTube ads' to reach $10.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Google Cloud' stands at $18.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +50.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Google advertising' reaching $76.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Google Search & other' at $59.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Google Network' will reach $7.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices' will reach $12.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $32.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- United States' of $51.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' will reach $6.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- APAC' should arrive at $19.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' will likely reach $15.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.75 billion.

Analysts expect 'Headcount (Number of employees)' to come in at 192,820 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 185,719 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alphabet have demonstrated returns of +20.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GOOGL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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