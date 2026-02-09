Countdown to Alnylam (ALNY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1833.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.14 billion, increasing 91.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 17.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alnylam metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product revenues, net' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +124.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari' should come in at $79.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' of $55.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net revenues from research collaborators' at $94.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' reaching $55.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +57.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro' to reach $39.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -29% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra' will likely reach $837.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +192.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo- United States' should arrive at $23.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra- United States' will reach $619.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +238.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Product Revenue- Givlaari- United States' to come in at $47.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Product Revenue- Onpattro- United States' stands at $5.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -73.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Alnylam have returned -17.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, ALNY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

