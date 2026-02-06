Countdown to Albemarle (ALB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Albemarle (ALB) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.50 per share, indicating an increase of 54.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.35 billion, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 396.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Albemarle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Storage' will reach $716.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Ketjen' of $296.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialties' to reach $348.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate' at -$15.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.35 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen' should arrive at $35.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.78 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties' to come in at $52.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.88 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage' will reach $159.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Albemarle have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ALB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

