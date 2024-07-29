Countdown to Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share, reflecting an increase of 2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' should arrive at $38.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas' should come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe' to reach $682.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia' reaching $818.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Corporate and other' will likely reach $230.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' stands at $105.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $108.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' will reach $580.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $567.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' at $263.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $253.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' will reach $343.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $356.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>



Over the past month, Air Products and Chemicals shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.