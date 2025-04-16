Countdown to Agree Realty (ADC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Agree Realty (ADC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $166 million, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agree Realty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental income' reaching $163.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement' to reach $16.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $58.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Agree Realty shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

