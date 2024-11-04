Countdown to Agco (AGCO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Agco (AGCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 73.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa' should arrive at $198.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Europe/Middle East' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- South America' of $431.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -40%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America' at $807.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income from operations- North America' stands at $62.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Income from operations- Asia/Pacific/Africa' to come in at $15.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from operations- Europe/Middle East' will reach $173.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $199.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- South America' will likely reach $26.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149.80 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agco here>>>



Over the past month, Agco shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AGCO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.