Countdown to Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aflac (AFL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.48 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aflac metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' will reach $30.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $964.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' to come in at $345.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' will reach $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' to reach $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' reaching $675.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' should arrive at $18.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan' at 64.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S.' of 40.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S.' will likely reach 48.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan' should come in at 21.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

