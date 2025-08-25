Countdown to Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Affirm Holdings (AFRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 178.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $839.88 million, increasing 27.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 22.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Merchant network' will reach $234.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Card network' to come in at $59.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Interest income' to reach $416.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Servicing income' reaching $33.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Gain on sales of loans' at $90.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +30% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' stands at $9577.07 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7241.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Transactions per Active Consumer' will reach 6 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Active Consumers' will likely reach 22 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19 .

Over the past month, shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +18.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, AFRM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.