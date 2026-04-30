Countdown to AEP (AEP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from American Electric Power (AEP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, indicating an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.68 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AEP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' reaching $630.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' of $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' will reach $3.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' at $603.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' will likely reach $432.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $349.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' to come in at $179.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing' will reach $57.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco' will reach $228.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $234.60 million.

Over the past month, AEP shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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