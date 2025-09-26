Countdown to Acuity (AYI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Acuity (AYI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.60 per share, indicating an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.21 billion, representing an increase of 16.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Acuity metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Acuity Intelligent Spaces' of $260.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +211.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)' will reach $952.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Intelligent Spaces' should come in at $45.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting' will reach $172.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Acuity have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, AYI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

