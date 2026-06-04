Countdown to Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.44 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Academy Sports and Outdoors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors' to reach $383.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation' of $360.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear' will reach $303.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel' should come in at $343.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores - EOP' stands at 325 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 303 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have returned -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ASO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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