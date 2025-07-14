Countdown to Abbott (ABT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Abbott (ABT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, indicating an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.07 billion, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Abbott metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Nutrition' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' stands at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Diagnostics' reaching $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' will reach $832.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' to come in at $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' will likely reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' will reach $985.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' of $53.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' at $312.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' to reach $334.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- U.S.' should arrive at $304.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Abbott shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

