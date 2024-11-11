Count Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Count Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights and placement capacity. The strong shareholder support underscores confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance. This positive outcome may attract interest from investors looking for stability and potential growth.

