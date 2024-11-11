News & Insights

Count Limited Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

November 11, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Count Limited achieved significant milestones in FY2024, notably completing the Diverger acquisition, enhancing its position as a leading provider of integrated accounting and wealth services. The company reported strong financial metrics with $34.2 billion in funds under advice and a final dividend of 2.25 cents per share. Looking forward, Count aims to continue its growth through strategic acquisitions and organic development, despite economic challenges.

