Coulee Bank To Acquire Certain Loans, Deposits Of Golden Valley Branch Of BNC National Bank

(RTTNews) - Coulee Bank and BNCCORP, INC. have signed a definitive agreement for Coulee Bank to acquire certain loans and deposits of the Golden Valley, Minnesota, branch of BNC National Bank, a unit of BNCC. The deal is anticipated to involve approximately $16.5 million of deposits and $17.2 million of loans.

BNCC Chairman Michael Vekich said, "This transaction and the subsequent closure of our Golden Valley branch, will permit our talented and dedicated leadership group and employee base to concentrate on providing the best service, products and solutions to our customers and communities in our core geographic markets in North Dakota and Arizona."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.