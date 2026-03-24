Could Your Part-Time Job in Retirement Trigger a Social Security Penalty in 2026?

Key Points

Collecting Social Security doesn't preclude you from working, either out of necessity or for personal fulfillment.

There are age and income rules you need to follow, or you could be penalized.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you have reached your full retirement age, you can collect Social Security and work without any impact on your Social Security check. That's the good news. The bad news is that anyone younger than their full retirement age has to consider how earnings from working will affect their Social Security check. Here's what you need to know to get started.

What counts as income?

It is important to know that the Social Security Administration only looks at work that you do for others (or yourself if you are self-employed) when considering the impact on your Social Security check. Other income, such as interest, dividends, pensions, and annuities, doesn't count. So you are really only concerned with the size of your paycheck.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Age is the first important factor

As noted, if you have reached your full retirement age, your earnings from work will have no impact on your Social Security check. The problem is if you are younger, meaning you started collecting Social Security early. The earliest you can claim Social Security is 62. For most people, between age 62 and the month you turn 67 in the year you reach full retirement age is when you need to worry. That said, the math is slightly different in the year you reach full retirement age.

The amount you can earn and the impact on your Social Security check

In 2026, from age 62 until your full retirement age year, you can earn $24,480 without impacting your Social Security check. Social Security will reduce your Social Security payment by $1 for every $2 you earn above that figure. That money isn't lost, however, since the money by which your Social Security check was reduced will be used as credits when your retirement benefits are recalculated at your full retirement age.

In the year in which you reach your full retirement age, you can earn up to $65,160 before there is any impact on your Social Security check. After that level, your Social Security check will be reduced by $1 for every $3 you earn. After the month in which you reach full retirement age, your Social Security check will no longer be impacted. Again, any reductions will be used as credits when your retirement benefit is recalculated at your full retirement age.

If you are collecting Social Security, you shouldn't be afraid to work. However, you should make sure you know the rules before it impacts your Social Security check in ways you weren't expecting.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.