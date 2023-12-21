Could You Possess a ‘Bugs Bunny’ Franklin Half Dollar Worth $5,000? Here’s What To Look For

Benjamin Franklin was a man of many talents — tradesman, publisher, writer, artist, scientist, inventor, political revolutionary, statesman. Bugs Bunny, on the other hand, is a lazy cartoon rabbit who likes to eat carrots. They seem an unlikely pair to be mentioned in the same breath, but the two will forever be entwined due to an error at the U.S. Mint that created what’s now known as the “Bugs Bunny” Franklin Half Dollar. If you ever run into one, it could make you thousands of dollars richer.

As noted in a blog on the GR Coins website, the Bugs Bunny Franklin Half Dollar features a die clash error that “produced the rather comical effect” of a buck-toothed Benjamin Franklin, with teeth sticking out of Franklin’s profile ala the famously big-toothed Bugs Bunny.

The coin was designed by John R. Sinnock and first minted in 1948, with the last minting in 1963. It features a profile of Franklin on the front and the Liberty Bell on the reverse. The Franklin Half Dollar is popular for several reasons, including its patriotic images and the fact that Benjamin Franklin himself graces the front. Franklin is also on the $100 bill, but chances are most Americans don’t have a lot of those lying around.

Another bonus: All Franklin half-dollars were struck in 90% silver, which gives them melt and recyclable value.

The Bugs Bunny version has all the usual features except that there is a buck tooth-like appearance on Franklin’s portrait. The error occurred when the eagle’s wings on the reverse die “impressed the obverse die in the region of Franklin’s mouth,” GR Coins reported, resulting in a spike that suggests buck teeth.

The error is known to have occurred on multiple dates between 1948 and 1963, with the 1955 and 1956 Franklin half dollars “as perhaps the best examples,” according to GR Coins. These dates also coincide with the rising popularity of Bugs Bunny as a Looney Tunes character.

In terms of value, the Bugs Bunny die error happened over and over again, so it’s not necessarily rare compared with other error coins. As GR Coins noted, the 1955 Franklin half dollar is the lowest mintage coin of the entire series, with 48,200 coins struck. This coin is worth up to $5,000 depending on its condition, with uncirculated versions selling for up to $1,950 and Full Bell Line examples going for as much as $5,000.

You’ll get a lot less for 1955 and 1956 Bugs Bunny Franklin Half Dollars in good condition — typically $50 to $100 for the 1955 version, and $65 to $130 for the 1956 version.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Could You Possess a ‘Bugs Bunny’ Franklin Half Dollar Worth $5,000? Here’s What To Look For

