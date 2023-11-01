Could You Have Won 10,000 Bitcoin? Alex Jones Misses Out On $344M Prize In Max Keiser's Crypto Quiz

Infowars host Alex Jones failed to answer any of the questions in a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) quiz, missing out on a chance to win 10,000 BTC, equivalent to $344 million.

What Happened: The quiz, set by Bitcoin maximalist and Orange Pill podcast host Max Keiser, aimed to test Jones’ knowledge about the leading cryptocurrency.

During the Bitcoin challenge, Jones failed to provide accurate responses to any of the five questions posed by Max Keiser. The difficulty became apparent from the outset as Jones stumbled through each question.

After Jones passed on the first question, Keiser said, “You’ve lost this quiz already; you can’t even get a simpler question than that.”

🔥🔥🔥 @MaxKeiser gives Alex Jones a simple 5 question #Bitcoin quiz for 10,000 #BTC's ($350,000,000 USD) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3XL6DXJQbk

— Crypto News Alerts 🔥🎙 (@CryptoNewsYes) October 31, 2023

The questions presented by Keiser during the Bitcoin challenge encompassed key aspects of the cryptocurrency landscape.

They included questions about the total number of Bitcoins in existence, the frequency of difficulty adjustments, the core hashing algorithm’s name, the average block formation rate, and whether Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto — the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: Jones disclosed in 2021 that he had lost the laptop containing the generous gift of 10,000 Bitcoins given to him by Keiser. During an appearance on the Flagrant 2 show with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Jones confessed that Keiser had presented him with the laptop containing 10,000 BTC a decade ago.

Earlier in September, Keiser made critical remarks about crypto influencer Ben Armstrong. “My advice to crypto boy is to get to a shi*coiners Anonymous (SA) meeting and get off the shi*coin crack pipe as soon as you can. It doesn’t get better. If you keep OD’ing on shi*coins your life can only get worse. SHI*COINS ARE POISON. Look what they did to this poor guy.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $34,281 up 0.20% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image created via photos on Shutterstock

