Could You Afford a Truly ‘All-American’ Lifestyle? How Much ‘Made in the USA’ Really Costs

If tariffs remain high on many of the goods imported into the U.S., the cost of buying things made overseas is going to skyrocket. That begs the question: Is it possible to buy most, or even more, products from the United States?

What, in fact, would a truly “Made in the USA” lifestyle look like and cost? Is it even possible? Experts explained the impact.

What Does ‘Made in the USA’ Really Mean?

When something either bears the label or purports to be “Made in the USA” that implies it is manufactured from start to finish in the United States, according to Vincent Caballer, a veteran manufacturing expert and founder of Medpak Solutions. That means its workers, its materials and its machinery are all based in the U.S.

“It also implies that there are regulations and controls in order to ensure the product is safe, sanitary and does the job it needs to do,” he said.

The point of such products is to emphasize “supporting local jobs, boosting the economy and often aligning with values like higher quality and sustainability,” according to George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council (HCC).

What Would It Cost?

Fully committing to this lifestyle is challenging for the average consumer, Carrillo explained. “The reality is that more than 90% of electronics are imported, and affordable domestic options for items such as clothing or toys are limited due to globalization,” he said.

Caballer added that producing products in the U.S. involves paying employees good wages, obeying safety regulations and utilizing quality materials. “That makes it more expensive.”

American-made products are typically 20% to 50% more expensive than imports, Carrillo said. For instance, a T-shirt made in the U.S. might cost $25 compared to $10 for an imported option. Similarly, a domestically made sofa could be priced 40% to 60% higher than an imported one.

Cars and kitchen products might not cost significantly more if they are fully made in the U.S., however.

The Benefits of Buying American

Although the initial price of buying “Made in the USA” is higher, Caballer said that American-made products tend to last longer.

“They’re built to last, so you don’t need to buy new ones as frequently. That saves money in the end. And if you want to sell it in the future, such as a used car, it could be worth more,” he added.

It Comes With Trade-Offs

Unfortunately, most consumers don’t fully understand the trade-offs between domestic and imported goods.

“While they might see the higher upfront costs of U.S.-made products, they often overlook long-term benefits like durability, resale value and lower environmental impact,” Carrillo said.

Additionally, misleading labels, such as “assembled in the USA” instead of “made in the USA,” add to the confusion.

Many people also underestimate how global supply chains dominate, assuming more products are American-made than truly are, Carrillo said.

Can a Typical Family Afford To Buy 100% ‘Made in the USA’?

Caballer said that it would be challenging for the average family to buy 100% of their products “Made in the USA.”

“Nothing we use is necessarily manufactured in the U.S. But families can nevertheless wisely choose. Begin with products that touch your health, such as skin care, the food you eat or cookware,” he said.

Carrillo pointed out that a middle-class household earning about $81,000 annually might need to spend an additional $10,000 to $20,000 every year to fully commit to a “Made in America” lifestyle.

“This increase accounts for additional costs across categories like clothing ($2,000 to $4,000), furniture and appliances ($1,500 to $3,000) and cars ($1,000 to $2,000). Electronics, which often lack U.S.-made options, would also add significant expense.”

How Can One Buy American-Made Products Without Breaking the Bank?

Not everything needs to be made in the USA, Caballer said. “Be smart, though. Buy fewer, but better quality stuff. Buy local when possible. Help out small businesses. Over time, you will get better quality and support your own community,” he said.

Carrillo sees a quality advantage to buying U.S.-made goods, though he warned that not every category can provide those benefits.

“Electronics and fast fashion often don’t justify the higher price. Consumers can benefit most by investing in durable, high-quality goods while carefully evaluating where spending more pays off in the long run,” Carrillo said.

He recommended focusing on essential items that are affordable and easy to find domestically, like local groceries or basic clothing from brands such as American Giant.

Consumers will have to do their best to balance American-made with their budgets in a high-tariff economy.

