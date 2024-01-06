Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Texas? Check Out the Prices in These 7 Cities

If Texas isn’t high on your list of places to purchase a vacation home, it’s probably because you don’t yet know about all the things that make Texas great.

From its world-famous barbecue to spectacular bluebonnet season, to sports, music and rich multicultural influences, many people flock to Texas for a variety of reasons.

Texas boasts a variety of neighborhoods and home types, at prices that are more affordable than other parts of the country, making it a wonderful place to purchase a vacation home.

GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for “Single Family Homes Time Series” and used the average home value (as of Nov 2023) to find out just how much a home would cost in several Texas cities. Keep reading to see if a vacation home in one of these 7 cities fits in your budget.

Arlington

2023 Home Value: $313,919

Arlington, with a population of over 390,000 people, has plenty of homes to choose from, considering it is considered the largest “mid” city in the U.S.

Situated right between Dallas and Fort Worth, it provides access to all manner of amenities, outdoors experiences and nightlife, including the theme park Six Flags Over Texas and an AT&T Stadium that hosts major concerts and sports events.

Dallas

2023 Home Value: $319,718

Surprisingly, the popular and well known city of Dallas is not the most expensive Texas city to buy a home. With a population well over 1.1 million, Dallas is the third largest city in Texas and the ninth largest in the United States.

This big city is home to numerous diverse cities, with everything from big city life to quaint downtown, to uptown, a destination for nightlife and culture. Zoos, aquariums, museums and more abound in this historic city.

Katy

2023 Home Value: $342,223

Katy, Texas is considered a “hub” of three counties — Harris, Waller and Fort Bend — and is just 30 miles west of Houston. According to the city’s website, it has a lovely combination of both small-town vibes and the amenities of a bigger city.

Neighborhoods include a lot of parks and recreation, and it’s very small business friendly. While you’re there, check out the Typhoon Texas Waterpark, the No Label Brewing Co or drive thirty miles to NASA’s Space Center and other sights.

Irving

2023 Home Value: $346,177

The town of Irving is a bit smaller than some of the others on this list, with around 240,000 residents, according to the city website.

It’s home to some wonderful amenities, such as the Irving Arts Center-where you can watch live theater, dance and symphony performances, as well as numerous hotels and convention centers, the Toyota Music Factory’s 4,000 seat amphitheater and plenty of dining and shopping.

This smallish city also has two airports and good freeway access to make travel to other parts of Texas easy.

Spring

2023 Home Value: $357,064

Originally founded as “Old Town Spring,” the town of Spring is one of the smallest on this list, with a population of around 80,000, according to their website.

In fact, Spring is not an officially incorporated city but a “census designated place” with small town energy. That doesn’t stop people from moving here and enjoying some of its amenities, such as its plentiful boutiques, restaurants and retail shops.

Plano

2023 Home Value: $509,553

With a population of over 289,000, it’s hard to believe that Plano was once a small farming town. Now, the city is among the top ten biggest in Texas and is home to Fortune 1000 companies and other businesses alongside plenty of amenities.

Check out its downtown arts district, its lakeside market, as well as Legacy West, a 255-acre open-air development with shopping and dining.

Austin

2023 Home Value: $555,142

Not only is Austin the capital city of Texas, it’s also almost as famous for its music scene as Nashville, Tennessee. Austin sits on the banks of the Colorado River and has much to offer.

Of course, music lovers will flock to its almost constant live music, but there are also sporting events, great restaurants and much more. With a population closing in on 1 million, it’s well populated, but bursting with fun things to do.

