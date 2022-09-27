Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands

Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.

If having a permanent place to stay in Hawaii is on your wish list, it might be possible for a lot less money than you might think. Although it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine you’d have to shell out a million dollars or more to own a Hawaiian home, there are many locations in the Hawaiian Islands that have homes selling for an average price of under $1 million — sometimes way under.

Take a look at these 11 locations and see if your dream of having a piece of Hawaiian paradise could become a reality.

Hilo, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $514,460

Hilo is located on the northeastern side of the Big Island — aka Hawaii — and is known for its natural beauty. It also offers plenty of attractions, such as the Liliʻuokalani Gardens which is considered the largest ornamental Japanese garden outside of Japan; the Wailuku River State Park, which features an 80-foot waterfall; and the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo, which is the only zoo in the U.S. located in a rainforest.

O’okala, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $555,707

Only a few hundred people inhabit the small, unincorporated community of O’okala, which is located on Hawaii’s Hamakua Coast next to the Pacific Ocean. You can expect plenty of natural beauty here, including lush vegetation and ocean vistas, but you won’t have far to drive for modern conveniences. The town of Honoka’a, with a population of about 2,700 people, is less than 10 miles away.

Honoka’a, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $652,520

Right down the road from O’okala is this coastal town. While not a large city, Honoka’a has markets, retail stores, restaurants and even a hardware store.

Its greatest attraction, other than the downtown area, is the Honoka’a People’s Theatre, which is a historical building turned community center. There’s also a farmer’s market, which is not surprising considering that the town is surrounded by farmland. Crops grown in the area include coffee, tea, pineapples, papaya and macadamia nuts. Cattle farming also takes place in the area.

Lana’i City, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $773,296

With a population of just 3,367, Lana’i City also qualifies as a small town. However, Maui is located about nine miles away.

The town is located on Lana’i Island, about 1,700 feet above sea level in the highlands, so you can expect cooler temperatures than areas situated nearer to the coastline. Shopping and dining are popular at Dole Park and information about cultural and historical sites in the area can be found by visiting the Lana’i Cultural & Heritage Center.

Koloa, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $843,842

Yet another small town is Koloa, located on the island of Kauai, with a population of 2,231. You’ll find beaches and hiking trails surrounding the area. There’s also Old Koloa Town filled with shops and eateries where you can learn about the history of this plantation town.

Ewa Beach, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $867,522

If you’re looking for a larger population, Ewa Beach, a suburb of Honolulu, has a population of around 16,000. There’s been a lot of new growth on the housing front the last few years in Ewa Beach, so you can expect to see plenty of new construction and the prices to match.

However, there are also older homes here that are listed for hundreds of thousands under the average home sales price. Attractions include various beaches and golf courses and the Hawaiian Railway.

Honolulu, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $888,645

Over 400,000 people live in the capital city of Honolulu, so you can expect to have everything you need within driving distance. The city boasts the largest fine arts and history museums in the state and dining venues that cover everything from traditional local eateries to trendy hotspots.

The famous Waikiki Beach and the Diamond Head State Monument are some of the area’s most famous attractions. To round out the experience, there’s plenty of shopping and nightlife to be had downtown.

Wahiawa, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $890,891

Like Honolulu, Wahiawa is also located on the island of Oahu. The population of Wahiawa is 18,658, but there are various historical attractions here, including a 27-acre botanical garden, the Kukaniloko Birthing Stones and the famous Dole Plantation where you can indulge in fruity soft serve known as Dole Whip.

Kahului, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $964,953

In the middle of Maui is Kahului, with a population of around 28,000. This city is where Maui locals go to shop and run errands, where you’ll find big-box retailers like Walmart and even a Costco. Attractions in the area include military and history museums, The Skyline Trail, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Schaefer International Gallery and the Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary.

Pearl City, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $981,535

Pearl City boasts a population of 45,295 and average home sale prices that are closing in on the $1 million dollar mark. The city, which is about 11 miles from Honolulu, is along the north shore of Pearl Harbor, and the Pearl Harbor National Monument is within 5 miles of the city.

Waialua, Hawaii

2022 Average Home Sales Price: $990,704

Waialua is another small town located on Oahu, with a population of 4,062, but the average home sales price is closer to the million dollar mark than any other place on the list. The town was once home to a sugar plantation, but now it has a hip and trendy vibe.

You’ll find eclectic shops and eateries featuring fresh, local cuisine, along with Aweoweo Beach Park, which is more like a private beach than the crowded beaches in the more populated areas of the island.

