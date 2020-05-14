Could Williams-Sonoma Be a $72 Stock?

Although retailers and just about every other business in the market got doused with cold water yesterday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell predicted a tough slog through a recession rather than a V-shaped recovery, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is still expected to see its stock soar 67% to $72 a share.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained her overrating on the luxury home goods retailer, believing Williams-Sonoma should be able to capture greater e-commerce sales, and she gave a massive upgrade to her price target for the retailer, boosting it from her previous $48 per share level.

Image source: Williams-Sonoma.

A connection with the consumer

Williams-Sonoma has a history of strong e-commerce growth, and in its fiscal fourth quarter recorded double-digit gains in traffic, revenue, and new customers. For the year, the home goods retailer saw e-commerce sales reach an all-time high, accounting for 56% of total revenue.

With consumers stuck at home, and perhaps for a while longer yet if the economy isn't expected to grow as fast as originally believed, Williams-Sonoma may be able to achieve even greater e-commerce sales.

Yih told clients in a research note that although sales and profit margins could come under pressure in the near term because all of its stores are closed, Williams-Sonoma says it will begin reopening where permitted beginning May 17. The retailer says it will maintain social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers in a store at any one time and implementing appointments for shopping.

Yih believes Williams-Sonoma's strong e-commerce capabilities will help blunt the worst of the damage while offering substantial growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.