Could UUUU's VAC Deal Accelerate Long-Term Growth Prospects?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU has taken a significant step toward becoming a fully integrated rare earths and magnetics company with its announcement to acquire Germany-based VAC Group (Vacuumschmelze) in a transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion.

VAC will bring a solid product portfolio including permanent magnets (sintered neodymium-iron-boron, NdFeB, and samarium-cobalt, SmCo) and soft magnetics (amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, cobalt-iron and nickel-iron products). It currently has a global customer base exceeding 1,000 companies, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

A key asset in the deal is VAC’s state-of-the-art facility in Sumter, SC, which is currently the largest permanent magnet plant of scale in the United States. The facility has an annual production capacity of 2,000 metric tons with the potential to scale up to 12,000 tons.

The acquisition will combine Energy Fuels’ upstream mining and processing assets with VAC’s downstream manufacturing expertise. Feedstock is expected to come from the Donald Project in Australia, which is expected to receive a final investment decision in early third-quarter 2026 and begin production in 2028. The pending acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials Limited (“ASM”) will add existing commercial-scale REE metals and alloys capacity in South Korea. Energy Fuels also plans to build a new metals and alloys facility in the United States, known as the American Metals Plant.

The company’s rare earth growth ambitions have received additional support through a conditional financing commitment of up to $725 million from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital. Combined with ongoing project financing discussions, the funding could provide substantial flexibility as Energy Fuels expands its role in North America’s critical minerals supply chain.

VAC also contributes meaningful earnings potential. The company generated $29 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025. Management estimates that the Sumter facility alone could generate annual EBITDA of $65-$75 million at its current 2,000-ton capacity. Expanding production to 4,000 tons could increase EBITDA to roughly $130-$140 million annually, while a full buildout to 12,000 tons could potentially support around $400 million in annual EBITDA.

VAC's magnet customer pipeline includes EV and non-EV automotive applications, data centers, power tools, robotics, aerospace and defense, semiconductors, and other industrial applications. It has also secured a contract with the Defense Logistics Agency to supply NdFeB blocks for the national defense stockpile, with production starting in 2026. Management estimates that its annual permanent magnet customer pipeline represents more than $2 billion in potential revenues.

The acquisition comes at a time when governments and companies across North America and Europe are seeking alternatives to China-dominated rare earth supply chains. Permanent magnets are essential components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, consumer electronics and defense systems, making them one of the most strategically important end markets for rare earth materials. Energy Fuels and other players in the space, like MP Materials Corp. MP and USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR, are positioning themselves to capitalize on this opportunity.

MP Materials is the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States, with operations spanning mining, processing, metallization and magnet manufacturing. MP Materials is expanding its magnet manufacturing footprint through its Independence facility and planned 10X magnetics plant, targeting a combined annual capacity of 10,000 metric tons.

USA Rare Earth is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals, one of the world’s leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, OK, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the Serra Verde Group transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing.

UUUU's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 173.8% in a year compared with the industry’s 66.9% growth.



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UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 21.17X, a significant premium to the industry’s 4.98X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of nine cents per share.



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Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 60 days.



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Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.