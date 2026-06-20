Could "Toy Story 5" Reignite Disney?

Key Points

Disney's stock is down more than 40% in the past five years.

"Toy Story 5" could gross more than $200 million in its opening weekend and boost licensing and merchandise sales.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

The famed sheriff and his space ranger sidekick are back again with the weight of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) on their animated shoulders. Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on Friday, June 19, and it won't be just another Pixar movie for the entertainment conglomerate. This time around, the 31-year-old franchise will see if it can move the needle for a company in need of a win.

The early signs look good. The film should gross more than $200 million in its opening weekend. Yet, it's not just the movie depicting toys versus tech that could propel Disney. The Toy Story franchise is a serious business across Disney's entire business model. The film will provide momentum for Disney's licensing and merchandise, as well as a renewed reason to visit the theme parks. All told, a successful release would translate into billions in revenue for Disney.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company could use the positive news. The box office has been volatile for several years. A change in executive leadership and several legal and regulatory battles have dominated Disney's headlines, so a strong summer on the back of a blockbuster film could be the spark the stock needs. No, one movie won't solve all of Disney's issues, but positive headlines and renewed interest in the brand are a start.

As of June 17, Disney's stock has fallen more than 11% in 52 weeks. It has shed 42% over the past five years. As the original fans of this classic franchise introduce a new generation to the characters this weekend, Disney investors should hope Toy Story 5 is the fresh start the newly appointed CEO, Josh D'Amaro, needs. I think this film brings enough star power and fan loyalty to make it work.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 20, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.