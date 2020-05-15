Could Today's Huawei Announcement Derail the Recovery in Stocks?

It was almost refreshing this morning to wake up and hear a pre-market move in stock futures being attributed to something other than “coronavirus,” “economic shutdown,” or “reopening.” My first thought was that if we are returning to seemingly more mundane worries about U.S./China relations, things are looking up. The opposite, however, is true. Taking action that is likely to restart a trade war right now may serve some political purpose, but from an economic perspective it is potentially disastrous.

The action concerned is this morning’s announcement by the Commerce Department that they are amending an export rule with the specific aim of cutting off the global supply of semiconductors to the Chinese telecom company Huawei, the world’s second biggest manufacturer of smartphones.

The problem here is really one of timing.

Escalating old tensions and inviting economic retaliation at a time when the U.S. has over 36 million unemployed and is staring at the biggest year on year GDP drop in economic history makes no sense whatsoever. The market is pricing in a fairly rapid recovery, which many economists believe is questionable anyway, so why make it even less likely by inviting retaliatory sanctions from the world’s second largest economy?

The White House has long maintained that Huawei is a security risk and, even though no other developed country seems to agree with that assessment, they may be right. In fact, while it might be because I have quarantine-watched too much “Homeland” and “The Americans,” I would be surprised if any major telecoms company from any country, including the U.S., were not a risk in other countries.

For those of us in the free world, though, that is a risk of doing business internationally. I am not an expert on intelligence operations, but it seems to me that from an economic security perspective it makes more sense to recognize the potential problem, assume that it is universal, and take countermeasures than it does to launch an attack on one specific company that could just be replaced by another in the future. And that this action will almost certainly lead to “tit-for-tat” restrictions on U.S. companies.

Not to be too cynical, but there is a pretty obvious reason why the Trump administration may want to go to economic war with China, even if it does damage a fragile economic recovery. Wrapping oneself in the flag is a time-honored tactic of politicians the world over. When things are rough at home, identifying a foreign enemy brings people together and distracts from whatever is going on. There are plenty of people predisposed to see China as an enemy right now based on it being where the first coronavirus cases were reported and the initial underreporting of the seriousness of the disease, which will probably make this move more effective in that regard.

From the White House, with the majority of Americans disapproving of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and legal cases resurfacing that may expose the President’s tax records and leave him open to censure for violating the emoluments clause of the constitution, the economic price of restoking the trade war may look like one worth paying, but that may not be the case if the market takes the potential damage on board.

I have said on many occasions that the strength of this rally in U.S. equities is disproportionate to where the economy sits right now. It does make sense, however, if you believe that jobs and economic activity will return as quickly as they disappeared, even if that return comes after a few months rather than immediately.

Stirring up an old fight with Huawei and inviting retaliation may serve as a distraction or it may have some more important purpose but, either way, there is a danger that it fractures the fragile consensus that a swift recovery is imminent. It could, therefore, prove to be more influential on stocks over the next few months than even the virus, and its influence would not be good news for investors.

