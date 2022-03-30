Could This Small-Cap Cybersecurity Stock Be the Next Winner in Your Portfolio?

Cybersecurity is an ongoing battle, and businesses are becoming less reactive and more proactive combating cyberattacks. KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), a software-as-a-service cybersecurity awareness training company, is enabling businesses to be more proactive against cybercrime. Another cybersecurity trend helping businesses be more proactive is vulnerability management, which is the ongoing cycle of assessing, prioritizing, acting on, and mitigating cybersecurity threats.

In today's video, I provide deep-dive stock analysis on Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB), the world's number one solution for cyber exposure and vulnerability management. The company has some impressive stats, such as 95% recurring revenue and 82% Q4 non-GAAP gross margins. I break down the business and discuss competition, pros and cons, and stock valuation metrics. Is TENB stock a buy now? Watch the video below to find out, and don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 29, 2022. The video was published on March 29, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., KnowBe4, Inc., SentinelOne, Inc., and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

