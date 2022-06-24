Could This Simple Trick Make Paying Your Credit Cards Easier?

Paying off your credit card in full by the due date is important. If you pay off your card balance on time, you can avoid incurring interest charges. You can also avoid the consequences of late payments, which could include damage to your credit score and fees.

Unfortunately, sometimes it can be difficult to make your payments by the date your card issuer requires. If you find yourself having a hard time, requesting that your creditor make one simple change could potentially help make the process easier.

Consider asking your card issuer to make this modification

If you want to make paying your credit cards easier, you may want to ask your card issuer to change your due date.

In most cases, you can simply call up your credit card issuer and ask for the date that your payment is due to be moved. For example, if you are currently paying your card on the 15th of the month, you could ask to have your payment moved to the 10th, the 20th, or any other date that you want.

Card issuers will normally comply with this request, and it should take effect within a few billing cycles once you have asked the card company to make this change.

Changing your credit card's due date could potentially help make paying your credit cards easier for a few different reasons.

One way this change could help is that you could set up the payment for after you receive a paycheck. If you get your payment on the 15th of the month, for example, you could arrange to have your card payment due on the 16th. That way, you’ll know that you always have money in the bank from your paycheck when the payment comes due so you won’t have to worry about not being able to cover your account balance.

You could also change your payment date so you pay all of your credit card bills around the same time with other loans. For example, if you have two credit cards, you could arrange to pay both of them on the 15th of the month. This could make it easier to remember when your payment is due so nothing slips through the cracks.

Alternatively, you could space out your payments so you don't pay all your credit cards or loan payments at once if this is causing you to experience a cash flow crunch at certain times of the month.

The specific change you may want to make will depend on your unique financial situation and your goals. But the bottom line is, many people believe a credit card's due date is set in stone and that's not necessarily the case. One simple phone call could allow you to modify the date your payment is due, and it's worth making that call if a change would help you make paying your card easier.

