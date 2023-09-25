Could This Little-Known Stock Be the Best Way to Invest in Real Estate's Hottest Subsector?

Industrial real estate -- properties such as distribution centers and warehouses -- has been the hottest commercial real estate subsector in recent years. While Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) isn't the best-known industrial REIT, it could be worth a look, as Fool.com expert Tyler Crowe explains in this short video.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sep. 21, 2023. The video was published on Sep. 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Prologis and Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis and Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.