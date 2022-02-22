Could This Drive Nvidia's Stock Price to New Levels?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported fiscal year revenue of $566 million for its automotive segment, which is up 6%. Today's video focuses on Nvidia's automotive solution and why management believes it could be a significant revenue source in the future. Here are some highlights from the video.

During Nvidia's most recent earnings call, management informed investors that it is excited about the traction it is seeing with the software business models, including Nvidia Drive.

Nvidia's Drive Orin solution is currently used to bring autonomous driving to vehicles, but investors should note other possible usages. Autonomous robotics in industrial, e-commerce, and other industries could also be a strong driver for demand for Drive Orin.

On Feb. 16, Nvidia announced a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. The multiyear partnership will enable the companies to jointly develop next-generation automated driving systems. Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the Nvidia Drive software platform.

