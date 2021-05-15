Could This Company Become a Leader in Electric Vehicles?

When it comes to investing in the electric vehicle space, there are literally hundreds of companies to choose from. However, could the best way to invest be a time-tested automaker with hundreds of billions in vehicle sales already? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on April 28, Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu discusses why Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) might be worth a closer look.

Anand Chokkavelu: Now I'll get to No. 3, which is Volkswagen. As Jason foreshadowed, you can get it over-the-counter in the U.S. with VWAGY. It's one of two stocks on this list that has more sales than market cap. Sales of $272 billion, market cap of $155 billion, so less than one times sales. It's the biggest company with the biggest plans, is how we're marketing this one. Battles with Toyota for the largest carmaker in the world. In about the 10 million range per year, give or take. Its e-vehicles that it unveiled in recent months are just epic. In 2021, it wants to deliver more than 450,000 electric vehicles, which is more than double from 2020. But the big one is 2025 when it wants to get to 3 million EVs and get to No. 1 in the world in terms of producing electric vehicles. Those plans, what do they include? They include things like producing batteries in six new giga factories in Europe, standardization and efficiencies in batteries, using a unified cell for 80% of the EVs. Then also as Jason was talking about with QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), transitioning to a solid-state battery if that works with a lot of their cars. Significantly lower battery costs over time, taking that down, which I think is pretty standard in the industry of wanting to lower those costs and increase the density, energy density has a significant stake in QuantumScape. It's expanding its fast-charging networks in Europe. It's going 5X to 18,000 by 2025, 17,000 in China is the target and 3,500 in North America, 2025. It's probably doing what it should be doing, which is using its size to its advantage. The danger for incumbents burying their heads in the sand and giving folks too much of a head start now you might say, hey, Tesla has gotten quite a head start. But it appears that the VW giant has awoken. That's VW.

