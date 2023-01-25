Markets
SFIX

Could This Be Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Down Today?

January 25, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of apparel e-commerce company Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell sharply on Wednesday, down 10% as of 2 p.m. ET. On one hand, the market is down as well. But the drop seems too big to be 100% related to market weakness today. And there is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that could possibly be making investors fearful.

So what

BlackRock is one of the world's largest asset management firms and in recent years has taken an interest in Stitch Fix stock. By the end of 2020, the firm had purchased nearly 4.4 million shares of Stitch Fix, good for 6.9% of total shares. By the end of 2021, BlackRock's stake had jumped to 6.3 million shares or 7.6% of the company.

Yesterday's SEC filing revealed that BlackRock now has almost 8.2 million shares, which equates to 9.6% of Stitch Fix.

BlackRock owns more shares of Stitch Fix now than last year, which initially might seem bullish. But consider that the stock traded around $60 per share at the end of 2020 and around $20 per share at the end of 2021.

Stitch Fix is trading at just $4.11 per share as of this writing, so BlackRock has invested a relatively minuscule dollar amount in Stitch Fix stock over the past year, which could mean it's losing confidence in the company. And it's possible that's what the market was reacting to today.

Now what

At the end of the day, investors shouldn't read anything into SEC filings from BlackRock. But investors are easily discouraged with Stitch Fix these days because the business hasn't been executing well. For the upcoming second quarter of its fiscal 2023 (which runs from Oct. 30 to Jan. 28), management expects a whopping 19% to 21% year-over-year drop in revenue, which obviously isn't good.

The main issue for Stitch Fix is gaining and retaining active clients, something management is prioritizing in the coming year. But reinvigorating growth will be easier said than done as discretionary income comes under pressure due to the slowing of the economy.

10 stocks we like better than Stitch Fix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stitch Fix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.