Could This Be the Next Big Thing for Meta Platforms?

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, and the steps it's taking to drive more content creators and users to its platform. One of those is increasing the potential salary for content creators. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Jan. 19, Instagram introduced Instagram Subscription, a way for creators to earn recurring revenue. Subscription solutions are not new to Meta Platforms, as it introduced similar services on Facebook in 2020. Online reports have stated that Meta Platforms is looking to integrate NFTs into its social apps. Meta Platforms will not be the first social application to enter the NFT craze, as Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Blue already allows users to verify their NFT profile pictures. I would consider neither the subscription tools nor the NFT implementations a significant shift. As a social platform, Facebook and Instagram need to appeal to the current hype surrounding NFTs. The subscription tools are an incentive to bring more creators to the platform, which in theory should attract more users. Therefore, these two products are just ways for Meta Platforms to keep users in its platform.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Jan. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022



Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.