Could This Be the Biggest IPO in 2021?

Initial public offerings and cryptocurrency can be risky investments. Yet put them together, and you may just have the blockbuster IPO of 2021.

Cryptocurrency exchange titan Coinbase is preparing to make its stock market debut. The excitement surrounding bitcoin's torrid price gains is likely to boost demand for Coinbase's stock among investors.

Coinbase is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. It's said to be highly profitable, though it has not yet made its financial figures public. Most of its profits come from trading fees, which are typically higher for bitcoin and other digital currencies than for stocks.

Importantly, Coinbase has solid security protocols that help to safeguard user funds. The exchange is popular among new cryptocurrency investors, thanks to its user-friendly platform, which gives people the ability to fund their accounts with fiat currencies, like the U.S. dollar. Professional investors also value Coinbase's platform for its institutional-grade trading and custody services.

Moreover, Coinbase is well-funded. It raised $300 million in 2018 at a valuation of more than $8 billion. Coinbase counts respected investment firms Tiger Global Management and Andreessen Horowitz among its financial backers.

Coinbase's coffers might have grown since then. Trading volumes surged in recent months as the prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. Coinbase's revenue and profits likely surged along with them.

Thus, many investors will no doubt want to get in on Coinbase's upcoming IPO, which is likely to be among the biggest in 2021.

