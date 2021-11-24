Could This Be the Best Way To Invest In the Metaverse?

Today's video focuses on Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEMKT:META) and why it could be one of the best ways to invest in the metaverse. Here are some highlights from the video.

The metaverse is not going to be created by one company. Different technologies from various companies will be needed, and it may be challenging to keep track of each of these technologies individually. Roundhill's ETF currently holds 40+ positions in numerous industries, hardware, software, infrastructure, payments, and other solutions needed for the metaverse. The top 10 positions are roughly 59% of the total portfolio. They include semiconductor names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) , which create chips used in various technologies like data centers, gaming, and virtual reality headsets. The recent excitement for the metaverse has dramatically increased Roundhill ETF's total assets under management(AUM) in such a short time. The expense ratio is 0.75%, similar to other actively managed ETFs like those operated by Ark's Investment Funds.

