Could This Be the Best Metaverse Stock to Own?

Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), recent news affecting the company, and its earnings, reported Nov. 8. Here are some highlights from the video.

Roblox reported bookings of $637.8 million, up 28% year over year (YOY), and positive cash flow from operations of $181.2 million. A total of 47.3 million daily active users were reported in its most recent earnings, up 31% YOY. Of those, 23.8 million were reported to be 13 or over, which was the first time this age group represented the majority of daily active users. Hours engaged this quarter were 11.18 billion, up 28% YOY. Again, engagement hours were led by the 13-or-over age group. In the past few months, Roblox has been one of the main places for metaverse experiences. Numerous companies have built experiences in the Roblox platform to bring brand awareness. One of the most recent events was a fashion show held on the platform nominating numerous digital fashion artists. The fashion show winner was awarded a digital trophy presented by Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director.

