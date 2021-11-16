Could This Be the Best E-Commerce Stock to Own?

Today's video focuses on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 4 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video.

MercadoLibre reported $1.9 billion in revenue, up 72.9% year over year (YOY) on an FX-neutral basis. The growth was driven by strong double-digit growth in revenue from its three main markets: Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. MercadoLibre is focusing on three key points to improve the user experience on its platform. First, it's increasing its product assortments by adding new services like online groceries. Second, it's enhancing its loyalty program, which adds value to returning customers. Third, it's improving its logistics by adding or improving new fulfillment centers and delivery options. MercadoLibre's fintech business is also seeing substantial improvements. Total payment volume was $20.9 billion, up 59% YOY on an FX-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 15, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2021.



