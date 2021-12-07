Could This Be the Best Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now?

Today's video focuses on Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), recent news affecting the company, and its earnings report released on Dec. 1. Here are some highlights from the video.

Crowdstrike reported $380 million in revenue, up 63% year over year (YOY), and free cash flow of $123.5 million. Annual recurring revenue increased by $170 million this quarter to a total of $1.51 billion, up 67% YOY. Crowdstrike added 1,607 new subscription customers this quarter, reaching a total of 14,687 customers, up 75% YOY. Crowdstrike provides numerous solutions for its customers, and a total of 68% of Crowdstrike's customers use four or more modules, up from 66% a quarter ago. Crowdstrike raised its full-year guidance again and recently closed its acquisition of SecureCircle. SecureCircle allows Crowdstrike to increase its zero-trust solutions. Regardless of the strong quarter, numerous analysts have decreased their price target for Crowdstrike.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 6, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 6, 2021.



